Slick road conditions from a Sunday morning snowstorm led to several traffic incidents around the region, but no reports of injury accidents.
The most serious incident led to the blockage of U.S. Highway 195 about one mile south of Pullman when a semi lost traction because of the icy roads, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. WSP first reported the blockage at 10:21 a.m. One lane of the roadway was reopened by 12:45 p.m., and the other lane opened at 1:40 p.m., according to WSP. Emergency officials diverted traffic onto State Route 27 during the closure, which affected a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 195.
Other counties reported a few minor weather-related incidents, including two non-injury vehicle slide-offs in Latah County and a few in the jurisdictions in southeastern Washington served by Whitcom dispatch. And the Idaho State Police reported several non-injury slide-off incidents on Whitebird Hill throughout the day, but none that involved injuries.
The National Weather Service in Spokane reported slick driving conditions across the region Sunday night as temperatures in the higher elevations dropped below freezing. The agency issued a regional hazardous weather outlook for the coming week, with a new storms expected to bring widespread light snow tonight into Tuesday morning.
The outlook said that snow accumulations should be less than one or two inches, but that cold temperatures will allow the snow to easily accumulate on roads above 1,500 feet elevation, creating slick morning commutes.