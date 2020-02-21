MONROE — Emergency service providers in Washington have started to prepare an emergency response plan after a mudslide blocked a private access road residents rely on to get to town.
Snohomish County sheriff’s officials have scouted a horse farm as a potential helicopter landing zone for emergency air evacuation east of Monroe, about 35 miles northeast of Seattle, the Everett Herald reported Wednesday.
“It’s a perfect day for us and the pilots to get eyes on the possible landing zone in the case we need it,” said Heather Chadwick, Fire District 7 spokeswoman. “But again, this is not our primary response for getting them down the hill.”
Authorities are preparing potential efforts after a mudslide broke off a chuck of 260th Avenue earlier this month blocking resident access and forcing 120 residents to walk or use all-terrain vehicles to get in or out of town.
Some residents fear the hill they are now using is also not stable and that a mudslide is imminent.
County officials determined last week that one home near the slide may be unsafe to occupy.
Contractors are estimating more than $2 million to fix damages, but another slide could nullify any progress, county officials said.