The Asotin County Public Works Department will be applying magnesium chloride road stabilizer to the Snake River Road south of Asotin from milepost 19 to 22 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This maintenance is part of Asotin County’s road stabilization program. The work is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid work areas during magnesium chloride application. The substance will not damage vehicles, and the product can easily be removed with soap and water if addressed quickly.
Questions concerning this application can be directed to the Asotin County Public Works Department at (509) 243-2074.