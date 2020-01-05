The first of at least two important meetings early this year on the fate of Snake River salmon and steelhead and the four lower Snake River dams will be held at the Quality Inn of Clarkston from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The content of the “Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Engagement Report,” commissioned by Gov. Jay Inslee via his Orca Task Force, will be discussed during the meeting, which is being called a workshop. The report summarizes the views of Washington residents on the dams, fish and whales, and what may happen if the dams are either breached or retained. Public testimony won’t be accepted at the meeting, which will feature a short presentation, panel discussion and questions-and-answer periods. Those who attend will be able to submit written comments on the report that was released Dec. 20.
A second meeting is expected to be held in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in March, following the release of the federal government’s draft Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement. That meeting, which will highlight the conclusions of the government’s plans to balance operation of the Snake and Columbia river dams with the effort to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead, has not yet been scheduled. The draft study, which includes an alternative weighing the pros and cons of breaching one or more of the Snake River dams among other fish recovery measures, is expected to be released in mid-February.
The Inslee report, still in draft form, was compiled by consultants who interviewed more than 100 stakeholders interested in salmon and steelhead, Puget Sound orcas and the Snake River dams. It makes no recommendations, but does cover a wide variety of perspectives on a host of issues related to the dams, fish and whales, and also highlights key uncertainties that need to be resolved.
Inslee has said he intends to use the report to help shape his comments on the federal government’s salmon and dams study once it is released. Last year, the Washington Legislature allocated $750,000 to take an in-depth look at Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams on the Snake River in eastern Washington. The dams provide hydroelectric power generation, inland barge transportation and a small amount of irrigation. But they also harm threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead that, among other things, provide a critical food source to southern resident killer whales.
Washington state Reps. Mary Dye, of Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, of Colfax, both Republicans, are urging their constituents to attend the Clarkston meeting and make their feelings known through written comments. Dye criticized the format of the meeting for not allowing public testimony.
“This issue is too important to the well-being of our rural economies for citizens to be silenced. There’s nothing more powerful than hearing public comments in a public forum,” she said in a news release. “I find it unconscionable that forum organizers are unwilling to hear the voices of the people who are most deeply affected by calls to remove the dams. I highly encourage people to get to one of these meetings and submit their written comments. We must let the governor know where we stand on this issue.”
Meetings are also scheduled at Vancouver on Thursday and the Tri-Cities on Jan. 13.
Written comments on the report will be accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 24. The report is available for review at http://lsrdstakeholderprocess.org/.
