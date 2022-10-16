SEATTLE — Most of the Puget Sound region in Washington state was experiencing degraded air quality Saturday because of smoke from wildfires amid windy, dry, unseasonably warm weather.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said the region had air quality ratings ranging from unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality was worse in the Cascades and along Highway 2, State Route 530 and in the Darrington area.

