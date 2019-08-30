Smokey still promoting prevention

You would’ve had to live under a rock, or perhaps a charred stump, for the past 75 years not to know about Smokey Bear.
That said, there are a number of facts about Smokey that many may have missed or gotten wrong, including his name. In 1952, songwriters Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins wrote the popular anthem, “Smokey the Bear,” adding the word “the” to his name, reportedly to maintain the rhythm. According to a U.S. Forest Service historical article, “It’s the only time Smokey Bear ever has a middle name.”
Another fact that may have slipped through the cracks is that Smokey Bear has been a regular at the Lewiston Roundup since 1985, and will return again next week for the 85th edition of the popular rodeo.
Smokey Bear, with Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Fire Prevention Ranger Courtney “Court” Johnson serving as interpreter, graciously agreed to be interviewed by email prior to their arrival in Lewiston.
Craig Clohessy: Smokey Bear, you just marked your 75th birthday. Your message for years has been, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires.” Does that message remain the same today?
Smokey Bear: Smokey’s message is just as relevant today as it was in 1944. Forest visitors should always be careful with fire and obey Smokey’s “Fire Prevention How-To’s” found at www.smokeybear.com. However, starting in the 1960s and 1970s, forests managers realized that fire is a necessary part of keeping our forests healthy. Prescribed fire and natural fire are some of the tools that forest managers use — along with thinning and logging — in order to keep our forests healthy. Smokey is promoting the prevention of unwanted and unplanned outdoor fires, not prescribed fires.
CC: What are some little-known facts about Smokey Bear?
SB: Smokey is an American black bear and weighs over 300 pounds. Smokey’s favorite foods are trout, salmon, berries, roots and bark. The Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign was created in 1944, and is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history. Smokey Bear is recognized worldwide. Anyone can write Smokey Bear a letter at: Smokey Bear, Washington, D.C. 20252.
CC: You’ve been involved with the Lewiston Roundup for years. What all will you be doing during the 85th annual rodeo, which starts Tuesday with slack and runs through Saturday, Sept. 7?
SB: As in past years, Smokey will be participating in the grand entry every night of the rodeo. Because Smokey now represents all wildland firefighting agencies, fire personnel from either the U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, or Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association might be riding with Smokey in the wagon. Smokey will also be participating in the Lewiston Roundup parade on Sept. 7. Smokey will be riding in a blue, horse-drawn wagon and will be leading the fire prevention procession of interagency, wildland fire engines including the U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands and Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association. All the wildland firefighting agencies/organizations collaborate and fight fire together, so we like to have a combined entry in the parade, with Smokey leading the way. On Wednesday and Thursday, Smokey and Ranger Court Johnson, will be visiting Lewiston area schools along with the Lewiston Roundup royalty and clowns. The Roundup royalty and clowns will entertain students and Smokey will give his message of fire prevention and let them know that he’ll be at the rodeo every day next week.
CC: When you hit school functions, you don’t talk yourself with children. Ranger Court Johnson and in recent years, Ranger Kip Kemak, accompanied you to these events and shared your message. Why is that?
SB: Bears are unable to speak, but thankfully, wildland firefighting agencies have personnel on staff that speak “bear” and can therefore interpret Smokey’s message of fire prevention to the public.
CC: What’s the most interesting question children have asked Smokey and what was the answer?
SB: Students have sometimes asked if Smokey Bear was real. Smokey Bear is indeed real. Smokey may go into hibernation periodically, but each time Smokey dons the ranger’s hat and buttons up the blue dungarees, Smokey is indeed alive and ready to spread those familiar words: “Only YOU can prevent wildfire.”
———
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.