The unhealthy air quality sitting over the Inland Northwest and beyond is likely to persist for the rest of the workweek.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the Nez Perce Tribe and the Washington Department of Ecology are all forecasting smoke-filled skies to remain and air quality to be unhealthy at best until Friday.
The Moscow School District, University of Idaho and Washington State University canceled in-person classes and other activities today, because of air quality that is expected to be “very unhealthy.”
“The inability to open our vents for circulation of fresh air within the classrooms is still a great concern of ours. We are also concerned with students traveling to and from school or waiting at bus stops when the air quality is so poor,” said Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey in an email message to parents.
Classes at UI will be held online only through Wednesday, the school announced. WSU, which is conducting all of its classes online this semester, announced that all campus events or activities scheduled for today were canceled.
Phillip Hagihara, air quality manager for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at Lewiston, said people suffering from the smoke should do their best to stay indoors and “recirculate your air if you can and check your filters.”
“If you are having health issues, definitely contact your doctor.”
Forecasters had hoped a pair of weak disturbances coming across north central and central Washington might bring some relief. However, they now say any improvement would be minor at best.
“It doesn’t look like things will change too much,” said Steven Van Horn, of the National Weather Service at Spokane. “Maybe we will get a little improvement on the east side of the Cascades, but I doubt we would see a whole lot of improvement to Spokane or (northern) Idaho.”
A better shot at clearing the air will come Friday when a low pressure system spinning in the eastern Pacific Ocean could be kicked inland and bring rain over some of the fires on the West Coast. After that system passes, wind direction will switch and come out of the northwest, or west/northwest, Saturday and into early next week.
“I don’t know if we would be completely devoid (of smoke) but it should be, at the minimum, an improvement as we go into early next week.”
The MM49 Fire east of Orofino has burned 2,661 acres and is 50 percent contained. Fire Information Officer Stefani Spencer said crews planned to complete the last leg of a burnout operation on the southern flank of the fire Monday night. The thus far successful operation has been going on since late last week.
“They lit it from the top and let it back down. It had very small flame length and it backed down just like they wanted it to,” she said.
U.S. Highway 12 is still restricted to one lane near the fire and a pilot car is guiding motorists through the area.
The Clover Fire west of Orofino is 90 percent contained. Crews are monitoring the fire and patrolling the lines. The Iron Gate Fire near Hemlock Butte southeast of Clarkia is 15 percent contained. It has burned about 95 acres.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.