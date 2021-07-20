smoke settles In

Carol Moehrle, director of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, was feeling physically fine, but coughed and wheezed during a phone call on another day mostly trapped inside because of poor air quality in the region.
Her agency serves Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
“I think that’s truly what has me congested — it’s that smoke in the air,” Moehrle said. “I get a little cough and then it’s like, oh my gosh, I can’t hardly talk.”
In recent weeks, smoky skies have become the new normal. The Snake River Complex fires, 20 miles south of Lewiston, and the Lick Creek Fire, south of Asotin County, are among the largest blazes in the West for acreage burned since lightning sparked them July 7.
Residents of the surrounding cities, particularly those in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, breathe through a haze of wildfire smoke causing so much air pollution the air-quality index for both cities was classified as “unhealthy” on Monday, according to monitoring sites across north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Air quality in the region fluctuated between 50 (moderate) and 100 (unhealthy) on the particle pollution scale over the last few days, which indicates the amount of extremely small particles in the air that can harm the heart and lungs.
Lewiston’s average air-quality index rating for Monday sat at 107, with Clarkston at 99. On a normal day, those ratings would be well under 50.
“We’re noting an increased number of residents displaying respiratory symptoms that could be related to the smoke,” Moehrle said. “Staying indoors is the best way to reduce exposure.”
For those who’ve been exposed, the immediate health effects are well known: cough, scratchy throat, stinging eyes and shortness of breath. While the “unhealthy” classification means the general population may begin to experience health effects, older adults, infants and people with medical conditions such as asthma are more likely to see serious health effects from the smoke.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended an air pollution caution to notify residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties off the Nez Perce Reservation because of degraded air quality.
Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator, said the smoke this year comes “a lot earlier than normal” and will likely persist through September, when school is in session.
“We’re also still dealing with the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Woodbury said. “It makes it more challenging because the symptoms caused by wildfire smoke are similar to the symptoms caused by COVID-19, and vice versa.”
Last week, the county handed out KN95 masks for people seeking protection from the smoke. Though a well-fitted KN95 mask can filter out smaller, harmful particles, it must be sealed properly to do so, and even a beard can prevent it from securing.
The cloth and surgical masks commonly worn to protect against the virus do not offer the same level of protection against wildfire smoke, according to Woodbury.
“They’ll stop some of the larger particles and ashes,” he said. “But it definitely won’t protect you from the more harmful particles that can get deep in your lungs and cause problems.”
For people with asthma, like Woodbury, masks can actually make it more difficult to breathe. However, during instances of sustained exposure to the smoke for long periods of time, a well-fitted mask capable of filtering out smaller particulate matter may be beneficial.
“Because of my asthma, I’m probably safer and better off not wearing a mask and trying to stay inside, where there’s a central air conditioning or something filtering the air,” he said. “However, if I still have things I need to do outside and the smoke is really bad, there is a point where I should wear a mask.”
The best thing individuals can do is limit their time outside and check air quality metrics for the most up-to-date information. Air conditioning can help filter some of the particles from wildfire smoke, but the filters need to be changed or cleaned often.
