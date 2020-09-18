Smoke on the water

Pete Caster/TribuneNate Anglen, of Moscow, mans the engine while his daughter, Ellie, 8, sits on the bow, his son David, 6, stands alongside the mast and his youngest boy, Even, 4, hangs out in the back as they head out toward the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers on a smoky Thursday evening. Anglen and crew weaved through the dozens of anglers fishing at the confluence on their way back to the Hells Canyon Marina in Clarkston. About 11 months ago, Anglen was involved in a paragliding accident at the top of the Lewiston Hill that left him with several serious injuries, including a broken back. Since then, he has made a full recovery and found a new, safer hobby, he joked.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

