One of the lightning-caused fires in the Umatilla National Forest was putting up a plume that was visible from the Clarkston Heights area Saturday afternoon.
Noel Hardin, fire chief for Asotin County Fire District 1, said he’d received a number of calls about it, but the fire wasn’t anywhere close to populated areas.
“It’s south of Camp Wooten, in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area,” he said. “It popped up in the last couple of hours.”
It may have been the Rattlesnake Fire, in the Pomeroy Ranger District, which grew to about 220 acres Saturday, according to Darcy Weseman with the Umatilla National Forest.
She said two helicopters worked the fire, dropping water to slow its spread. It’s burning toward the south in an area of grass, brush, snags and downed timber.
A lightning storm swept across the region last week, sparking a number of fires in the Umatilla and Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests. Firefighters were responding to new incidents, while continuing their suppression efforts on existing fires.
One of the larger fires in the region, the Shissler Fire near Elk City, grew to nearly 2,000 acres Saturday. It was first reported Monday. It has been growing to the northeast, into the Meadow Creek area, moving away from structures along Hot Springs Road.
Cooler temperatures helped keep fire activity Saturday. Warmer, drier conditions are forecast for today, with showers and thunderstorms possible both Monday and Tuesday.