The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended an air caution Friday warning residents of Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties of unhealthy air quality.
The caution is set to expire at 10 a.m. today. Forecasters from the National Weather Service are calling for a low-pressures system to bring rain and clearer air starting today. However, the smoke won’t vanish in one dramatic push.
“It will be gradually clearing this weekend and we should expect to see our best conditions on Sunday,” said Valerie Thaler of the Spokane office of the weather service.
She said the system could deliver a 10th to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. But smoke may begin to return early next week, depending on wildfire activity in western Oregon.
Firefighters continue to work on a number of mostly remote blazes on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Management of the Beaver and Marion fires near Powell is set to transfer back to local Forest Service firefighters. A Type 2 team had been overseeing the fires.
The Shissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs, southeast of Elk City, has burned 12,000 acres and is 11 percent contained. More information about fires on the forest is available at bit.ly/NPCFireInfo.