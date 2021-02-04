A free virtual Smart Women Smart Money conference will be held Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.
Advanced registration is required at www.smartwomensmartmoney.com/Idaho. Registrants will be able to select three breakout sessions to attend. A registration confirmation email will contain a link to enter the conference on the day of the event.
The conference is sponsored by the Idaho State Financial Officers Foundation and provides women of diverse ages and circumstances with information and tools to take control of their financial lives. It was founded by former Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane in 1999.
The conference is free, supported by donations from the Idaho business community and others, including the Department of Finance.
Keynote speakers this year include Tammie Jo Shults, author of “Nerves of Steel.” Shults was one of the first women fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy and achieved the rank of lieutenant commander. In her civilian career as a pilot for Southwest Airlines, she is credited for saving the lives of 149 passengers during an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.
The conference will also include breakout sessions about budgeting, debt reduction, investing, starting a business, retirement, home ownership and more. The Department of Finance will present a session about credit scores.