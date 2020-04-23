GRANGEVILLE — Forty-three of the more than 50 COVID-19 tests that have been sent out for evaluation from Syringa Hospital and Clinics here have returned negative, said Alex Frei, chief nursing officer for the hospital.
People who have been tested have shown some signs of illness, Frei said, but in many cases it was something else.
“We are screening all patients who have concerns for possible COVID-19 and testing patients if they meet screening criteria,” Frei said. There have been a few people tested who were worried about exposure to COVID-19 or who have preexisting conditions that could make them more of a risk for the disease, he added, but “most of our testing has been people who call or come in for symptoms. ... A lot of people are showing up with flu symptoms, but they’re negative for COVID.”
The small, critical access hospital was worried initially about its capacity to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients, but Frei said the staff has been preparing and ramping up the hospital’s ability to deal with whatever shows up.
So far there have been only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho County and no deaths. It has been about three weeks since there was any change in that status.
Frei said he feels “comfortable” with his hospital’s ability to manage what might come through the door.
“But you never know until you get one and depending on how severe that COVID case actually could be,” said Frei, whose hospital is waiting for the results on a handful of its 50-some tests. “Luckily for us, we’ve had lots of time to prepare and we’ve been having classes with Life Flight and regional hospitals in Idaho on ZOOM on how to handle transports. … We are ready to treat and ship (a patient) out of here to get them to a higher level of care.”
Transport to a bigger hospital, such as St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene or Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane would be necessary only if a patient was showing severe symptoms, Frei added.
“Regionally we want to be really careful and considerate that we don’t overload (bigger hospitals) with patients that we can care for at a critical access hospital.”
Lenne Bonner, CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital at Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino, said in a prepared statement that the Orofino hospital has currently done 47 tests with seven pending and at St. Mary’s there have been 114 tests with 13 pending.
The hospitals started offering expanded COVID-19 testing in the communities last week.
“We have now ample testing supplies available and if community members or employees are experiencing symptoms and would like to be tested they can visit one of our testing centers located at each of our hospitals and get screened,” Bonner said.
Screening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CVH and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s, seven days a week. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the testing. Secure screening areas have been set up in each location and no appointment is necessary.
“Knowing how much of the virus we have in our area will help to determine the need for self-isolation that is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Bonner said.
She added that the geography of our communities and the cooperation of people with social distancing measures has given the hospitals adequate time to gather protective equipment for the staff, increase testing capabilities and develop protocols to minimize risks for all patients during the pandemic.
“Although we do not have the ability to predict how seriously this may affect us in the future, we are confident we’ve done everything we can by putting the necessary safety measures in place that will protect our staff and communities,” Bonner said.
