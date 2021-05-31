About 2 acres of brush, grass and timber caught fire Sunday night on Harlow Ridge about 4 1/2 miles southwest of the unincorporated town of Cloverland in Asotin County, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
A dispatcher said Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews battled the fire, which was reported at about 6:50 p.m. While the fire had not been contained as of 9:20 p.m., he said it appeared the fire was not getting out of control. Crews were expected to be on scene all night for safety measures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.