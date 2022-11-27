Sarah Leibbrandt, of Moscow, reads a book to her kids Magnolia Leibbrandt, right, 4, and Azalea Leibbrandt, 6, while Winter Leibbrandt, 2, reads a book of her own at BookPeople of Moscow in Moscow on Saturday.
Amelia Orlik Hill, 3, points out to her mom Kasey Orlik Hill, of Meridian, all the card games she wants Santa to bring her at Hodgins Drug and Hobby in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Holly Sigurdsson, left, and Karli Dominguez look over the clothes at The Storm Cellar in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Paul Twibell, of Seattle, walks down Main Street dressed for the Apple Cup in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Author Eija Sumner places a stack of books down as she provides recommendations to customers at BookPeople of Moscow in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Dave Savage, of Moscow, walks past model airplanes at Hodgins Drug and Hobby in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Mikkel Turley looks over the various gems and other products at Gem State Crystals Inc in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Pokemon cards sit out on display at Hodgins Drug and Hobby in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Tate Orlik Hill holds his daughter Amelia Orlik Hill, 3, up to pick a slip of paper to determine their discount at Hodgins Drug and Hobby in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
People look over the outdoor gear at Hyperspud Sports in Moscow on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Stuart Walsh, with Buy Local Moscow, serves hot coco in Moscow on Saturday.
MOSCOW — While many people would rather do their holiday shopping from home, others headed to Friendship Square on Saturday to stock up on gifts for the festive season.
Shop Small Saturday brought some big business in downtown Moscow this weekend, offering discounts and rewards to community members. Patrons were able to pick up a stamp card provided by Buy Local Moscow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Get three or more stamps and shoppers were eligible to receive 50% off a beverage at Nectar. Nine stamps got them entered into a raffle to win a Buy Local bag filled with goods from small businesses.
Stuart Walsh, of Moscow, manned the Buy Local Moscow tent in Friendship Square and handed out stamp cards, water bottles and hot chocolate. He said so many people had stopped by for hot cocoa he had to refill the hot water dispenser a couple hours into the event.
Walsh said he volunteered for Buy Local Moscow to spread awareness to shop small. He said there’s a certain charm to supporting downtown businesses, and is the reason why he loves Moscow.
“The Moscow community has a certain kind of soul, a certain shimmer to it,” Walsh said. “A lot of that comes from our downtown with all local businesses and foot traffic. Without it, the town wouldn’t have the same charm it does.”
Rather than offer discounts, BookPeople of Moscow used the event as an opportunity to bring in a special guest to the store. Local author Eija Sumner is a children’s literature expert, according to owner Carol Price, and was on hand to offer children’s book recommendations.
Sumner published her children’s book, “Crocodile Hungry” in February, about a crocodile who is so hungry he cries his own ecosystem. As a Moscowan and having worked at BookPeople in the past, Sumner said she was happy to be part of the event.
“Today is a huge day for indie bookstores everywhere,” Sumner said. “And I just wanted to be supportive.”
Price said it’s important to support local businesses every day but especially during the holidays because it’s an interesting way to keep the community diverse. She gives her staff benefits, including health care insurance, and doesn’t have the financial backing that larger corporations have. By buying local, Price said, people are keeping small shops in business and supporting people who live in Moscow.
Pam Hayes, owner of Hodgins Drug and Hobby, said her business was busy. She was offering 15% off everything in the store with an additional discount of as much 40% on some items.
“When you shop locally you are supporting the people that live and provide jobs in your community,” Hayes said. “We thrive when our neighbors thrive, Moscow has a lot of diverse businesses and when one is doing well, we are all doing well.”
Pamela Martin, a resident of southern Idaho, came to Hodgins to buy Christmas gifts for her child. She said she always starts shopping after Thanksgiving, but this year Shop Small Saturday was a nice distraction from the recent Moscow murders and stress that comes with the onset of winter.
Hyperspud Sports offered 20% off clothing and footwear and a 10% discount storewide. Co-owner Heather Pettit said the store puts on sales to thank the community.
Mary JoHamilton, of Moscow, said she went to Hyperspud Sports and Tye Dye Everything to get her holiday shopping done. A Moscow resident for 50 years, she said she and is happy to see an upward trend in local businesses. She said buying local benefits everyone in Moscow and supports the local economy.
Other businesses participated in Shop Small Saturday, and can be viewed on the Moscow Chamber of Commerce’s website at moscowchamber.com.