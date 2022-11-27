MOSCOW — While many people would rather do their holiday shopping from home, others headed to Friendship Square on Saturday to stock up on gifts for the festive season.

Shop Small Saturday brought some big business in downtown Moscow this weekend, offering discounts and rewards to community members. Patrons were able to pick up a stamp card provided by Buy Local Moscow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Get three or more stamps and shoppers were eligible to receive 50% off a beverage at Nectar. Nine stamps got them entered into a raffle to win a Buy Local bag filled with goods from small businesses.

