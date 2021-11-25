TACOMA — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday at the Pierce County Airport in Puyallup. Video shows the pilot carefully touching down on the runway.
Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the plane’s pilot radioed that his landing gear was stuck, and he needed to land at Thun Field. The sheriff’s department shared video of the landing Wednesday on its Twitter account.
The pilot was able to land the plane safely. Deputies said there were no injuries and no structural damage to the plane.
“They’re landing now,” someone says over a radio in the video. “And they touched ground. No problem.”