SPOKANE — At Hamblen Elementary School, the first day of kindergarten was even brighter than the morning.
There were tears, of course, but they were far outnumbered Wednesday by the smiles of teachers, parents and especially the newest students.
Like many in her South Hill neighborhood, Audrey Adams walked to school, accompanied by her parents, Tana and Hank, and younger sister Evelyn.
“There were no butterflies, just lots of questions on where to go and what to do,” Tana Adams said.
After posing in front of the school — a Hamblen tradition — Audrey was greeted by cafeteria workers, sat down for breakfast and looked forward to a great adventure.
“I get to meet my new teacher,” Audrey said with a smile.
That teacher, Casey Pereira, was out front, escorting her own daughter, Amalyn, to her first day of kindergarten.
That won’t be in Pereira’s class, however. “It’s better that way,” said Pereira, one of five Hamblen staff members with kindergartners.
The new class included a set of triplets, which brings the total this year to three sets.