GRANGEVILLE — They’ve got the hats. They’ve got the chaps. They’ve got the swagger and even some of the jargon down pat.
It’s not hard to imagine that these two buckaroos — Lucas Wren, 12, and his brother, Garret Wren, 9 — will have an outsized career in the next few years competing in the mini-bull riding circuit. Earlier this month, the brothers competed in the International Mini-Bull Association championships in Las Vegas. Garret placed 37th and Lucas was 38th in the 85-competitor field.
Lucas said of Vegas: “It’s an experience.”
“First day, I just basically tripped and fell over my bull,” he said. “Second day, I got a 75 (meaning he completed the 8-second ride and was awarded the score by the judges). Third day, I just leaned too far forward and blew my feet and I came out no score.”
Garret said his first ride at the championship competition also was a flop.
“My dad said my bull was a little too rank for me,” Garret said. “And because I don’t have enough experience and so I got bucked off. And then my second one I got covered — I rode the 8 seconds and got a 75. And the third day I blew my feet and tripped and fell off. Me and my brother, Lucas, we tied in 38.”
“No, you got a 37,” Lucas corrected.
“Oh,” Garret said.
The Wren brothers have been riding mini-bulls for a few years and have competed in several mini-bull competitions throughout Idaho, including last summer’s Border Days Rodeo. The International Mini-Bull Association championship held at Las Vegas this year attracted about 300 youngsters from ages 7 to 16 riding in five different classes. Mini-bulls are a special breed of bucking bull that weigh between 600 and 900 pounds — compared to 1,500 pounds or more for a regular bucking bull.
The sons of Brian and Anna Wren, of Grangeville, Lucas and Garret began their riding careers mutton-busting on a neighbor’s sheep. Lucas said he loved the experience right from the get-go.
“I got to the age of 7 years old and my friend has this sheep so we started in the White Bird rodeo just riding sheep,” Lucas said.
“And then we moved up to riding steers. And then I loved it so much, and then my cousin, Casey Stuivenga, had put on a bull bash in Kamiah and I rode my first bull there. I took third in there. And I loved it and then we started riding and I’ve been riding about five years.”
Garret also started out riding sheep, but had a little harder time getting used to the bulls.
“I didn’t like it at first because I just was scared of the bulls,” Garret said.
Gradually, however, he caught the fever.
“So we found a contractor that lives in Cascade, Idaho, and so we started to ride for him,” Garret said. “And after my brother rode for a while, then I started wanting to ride more, and so now we ride and then we managed to make it to Vegas.”
Lucas said they “worked our butts off” getting to the championship rodeo — not only by riding bulls, but also by doing odd jobs throughout the summer to raise money for the trip. The boys split about five cords of wood, helped serve a meal at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center and also assisted friends who own a catering business.
The pair have had plenty of encouragement from friends and family. Their father, Brian, used to ride bulls years ago but has since given it up.
“Oh, I’m too old for that now,” Brian Wren said. But of his sons: “There’s always a concern (for their safety), but if that’s what they want to do, they can do it.”
Their grandmother, Carolyn Gribble, can scarcely contain the delight she has in her grandsons’ accomplishments.
“Oh, it scares me to death, but I’m so darn proud of them,” Gribble said. “That they’re doing this and I’ve watched (Lucas) grow up doing it. Lucas, he is strong, he is proud; every time he rides a bull he throws his hat and he’s excited.
“And then Garret, I’ve watched him from crying like crazy but still doing it, and now he is very good. They’re both very good riders, but it scares me to death.”
That concern is not without merit. Both the boys have had their share of face-planting in the dirt and Lucas said he’s suffered a few concussions riding one of his own mini-bulls named Back in Black.
“Every time I rode him in the Grangeville arena he gives me a concussion,” Lucas said. “The last time I got a concussion I rode him out of chute No. 2. Rode him straight out and then I was off to the side and they left the barrels out there. And I was almost to hitting the barrels, so I dove off and I landed under him and he kicked me in the back of the head.”
Lucas said he blacked out for a moment, but was back on his feet right away and eager for the next ride. (Mini-bull riders are required to wear helmets when they ride.)
Both of the brothers attend Grangeville Elementary and Middle School. Lucas is in sixth grade this year and Garret is in fifth. Besides bull riding, the boys participate in school sports including football, basketball and baseball.
But rodeo is their first love. And when summer rolls around again, they are eager to strap on the chaps, pull up the boots and hitch their gloves to the bucking strap.
“It’s just fun, like staying on,” said Lucas. “And then, like, the contractor we ride for, the people who are with him are helpful and stuff and, like, when kids get hurt, they’re always there helping people.”
“I like riding for the fun of it,” added Garret. “It’s just me and my brother, and we ride and it’s just fun doing it together.”
