Slurping up some retardant

An S-64 Skycrane refills its water tanks with a snorkel that reaches into the Clearwater River at Pine Creek as it provides air support to a fire burning upriver from Cherrylane, along U.S. Highway 12.

 Courtesy Photo/Steve Pettit

Photo courtesy by Steve Pettit of Cherrylane.

