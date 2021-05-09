Fans heading to the Smash Bash Demolition Derby held at a new venue in North Lewiston created bumper-to-bumper traffic Saturday evening, backing up cars on 21st Street as far south as 16th Avenue.
The line of cars stretched from Albright Grade, where the site of the derby, EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, is located, across Memorial Bridge to the intersection of Main and 21st Street and beyond. At 6 p.m., cars heading north on 21st Street were moving at a crawl.
August Frank, the Lewiston Tribune photographer assigned to shoot the derby reported that it took him nearly three hours to get from downtown to the motorsports park.
The Lewiston Police Department sent out flaggers to try to help direct traffic to the event, which had been scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The bottleneck came at city’s rose garden in North Lewiston, where traffic had to turn left to access Albright Grade.
Once things got underway, crowds filled the bleachers and sat in lawn chairs or on the ground in the hillsides around the arena to watch the derby. It ended just before 10 p.m.
Eric Christiansen, owner of EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, told the Tribune he estimated the capacity at the venue for this first event to be 3,500. The venue and its 60,000-square-foot arena opened this year. It’s about double the size of the 36,000-square-foot Lewiston Roundup Grounds arena.
For results from the derby, see Sports, Section B.