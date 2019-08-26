Crosswalks are once again full of students as yellow buses make their trips around town and parents drop off their kids before heading to work.
With the uptick in activity that comes at the start of a new school year, local law enforcement agencies are encouraging drivers to pay close attention.
“It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present — especially before and after school,” Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said in a news release. “Give yourself more time so you are not rushed.”
Kids in Lewiston began their school year last week, as did increased patrols by the Lewiston Police Department on the hunt for those who violate school zone and school bus laws. A news release from the city of Lewiston asked everyone to obey the speed limit and asked parents to remind their children to use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street.
The first day of school in Asotin County is Wednesday.
According to the National Safe Routes to School Program, more children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location. And more school-aged pedestrians are killed during the hour before and after school than any other time of the day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The administration states the greatest risk for a child is not riding the bus, but approaching or leaving one.
It’s illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Drivers are instructed to never pass a bus from behind — or from either direction on an undivided road — when its lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.
Parents and guardians are also asked to be mindful of where they drop their kids off for school, Renzelman said. It’s best to avoid loading or unloading children across the street from a school. Children and car seats should be positioned in the vehicle so kids do not exit the car into the roadway.
Drivers should pay close attention for children near playgrounds, parks and in residential areas. Drivers are also reminded not to stop in crosswalks, which forces pedestrians to go around the vehicle, potentially putting children in the way of moving traffic.
The Asotin Police Department also encourages parents to talk to their children about safety, while walking or biking to school, while at home alone and in regard to “stranger danger.”
“Safety starts with the parents/guardians,” according to the news release. “We all must teach our children to be safe and to follow our lead in personal safety.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.