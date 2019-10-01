Slinker appointed as interim WSU provost, executive VP

PULLMAN — Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has appointed Bryan Slinker as the interim provost and executive vice president, effective immediately.
Slinker currently serves as the dean of WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. His new role will run through June 30, 2020, according to a news release.
Slinker replaces Mitzi Montoya, who served as the WSU provost for less than two months.
Montoya stepped down from the role last week to take on a faculty appointment in the department of management, information systems and entrepreneurship in WSU’s Carson College of Business, where she holds the rank of full professor with tenure.
In a news release announcing the changes last week, Schulz said Montoya’s “realignment” was mutually agreed upon. Montoya started at WSU on Aug. 1. She previously was the dean of the College of Business at Oregon State University.
Slinker will be responsible for oversight of all academic programs and will provide leadership for academic administrative operations and enrollment management functions.
Slinker holds two degrees from WSU. In 1992, Slinker joined the faculty in the department of integrative physiology and neuroscience in the College of Veterinary Medicine. He’s been the dean for over a decade.
Schulz will announce his plans to permanently fill the provost’s position within the next few weeks, according to the release.