Slinging a disc

Craig Baker, of Orofino, sidesteps forward as he prepares to let his disc fly in this photo taken with a slow shutter speed and the camera moving with the subject. Baker was playing disc golf at Sunset Park with Monica Gorrell, of Lewiston, on Tuesday, when the temperature topped out at 77. Today’s forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 70, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.
