Fifth grader Canyen Everett dumps his bin of slime directly over the head of Camelot Elementary School Principal Karla Carper on Wednesday in reward for the school raising $4,386 for the American Heart Association. Carper was slimed by the top earners in each grade level with Nickelodeon purple glitter slime. “I feel so good about myself right now,” Everett said after he had slimed Carper.
