RIGGINS — Mud, water and rocks slid over U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins on Thursday evening and blocked the roadway in both directions for a time, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials eventually arranged for single-lane travel through the area, the Idaho Transportation Department announced around 9:30 p.m. PDT. A pilot car was leading travelers through, and officials asked people to consider using alternate routes.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said the slide was at milepost 200, and traffic was blocked between mileposts 196 and 204, according to the Idaho State Police.
The Idaho Transportation Department described the blockage as a “mudslide.”
A rockslide in the same general area in July 2020 kept Highway 95 partially blocked for several months.