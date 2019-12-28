Billie Tribitt, of Lewiston, winds up for a throw as Buddy (left) takes off and Kona Bear (center) and Zoey (right) watch at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston. Tribitt and her rescue pups, Buddy and Zoey, come to the park almost every day.
CLOCKWISE, FROM UPPER LEFT: Buddy’s paws are a little muddy after an hour of playing fetch at the dog park; Buddy leaps into the Snake River in pursuit of his ball; Buddy shakes off water, much to the displeasure of his sister, Zoey; Buddy hopes for one more throw as he heads back to the car with Tribitt and Zoey.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
Buddy leaps into the Snake River in pursuit of his ball.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
Buddy makes a stern request for the ball to be thrown again at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
Buddy hopes for one more throw as he walks back to the car with his human, Billie Tribitt, and sister Zoey (left) at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
Buddy shakes off water, much to the displeasure of his sister, Zoey, at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Rebecca Noble/Tribune
