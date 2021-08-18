Slide hustle

Jayce Holthaus, 5, goes on his back Tuesday as he slides across the sudsy surface of a water slide as he and other kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley play outside of the old Lewiston High School.

 August Frank/Tribune

