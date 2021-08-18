Slide hustle

Jayce Holthaus, 5, goes on his back as he slides across the sudsy waters of a slip and slide as he other kids in the Boys and Girls Club play outside the old Lewiston High School on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.