Slide causes highway to sink on one side near Headquarters

Travelers on State Highway 11 near Headquarters may experience unexpected delays because of a rockslide.
Bob Schumacher, engineering manager for the Idaho Department of Transportation, said that the shoulder of the highway had started falling away in April.
“Since then the northbound lane has sunk further and is now estimated to be an eight-foot drop off,” Schumacher said.
The northbound lane of Highway 11 is closed and drivers are required to yield to southbound traffic, the transportation department said in a news release.
A drill was scheduled to be on site Monday and today to bore below the highway and into the slope. While boring is done beneath the highway, flaggers will stop all traffic for about 15 minutes at a time. Crews will also install monitoring devices to track further movement.
Repairs will then be designed and added to a resurfacing project that was already planned for the summer between Grangemont Road and Headquarters. It is unclear at this time how the repairs will affect the timing and budget of the project.
The road work would affect drivers on their way to recreation sites at the North Fork of the Clearwater River and the Granddad Recreation Area.
Schumacher said workers will collect soil samples at various depths.
“We are looking for layers that appear to be saturated so we can determine the severity of the slide,” he said.
Drivers can expect at least a lane closure in the area and may check 511.idaho.gov for more information.