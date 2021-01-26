Vehicles headed east on the Southway Bridge are backed up after a pair of crashes constrict the traffic to one lane Monday morning in Lewiston. Only minor injuries were reported from the accidents and icy roads were said to be the cause.
Lewiston Fire Department firefighters inspect the damage to an SUV that rolled over into a parking lot on the east side of the 500 block of Thain Road on Monday morning. Only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which was caused by icy road conditions, according to officials at the scene. No injuries were reported. There were a few minor wrecks in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday after early morning snow and icy roads led to hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures the rest of the week are expected to be above freezing, but there is a chance of snow this weekend. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.