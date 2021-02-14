Slick road conditions caused minor accidents and road closures on Saturday as the National Weather Service in Spokane warned that more snow is on the way.
Law enforcement agencies reported several vehicle slide-offs and accidents that didn’t result in any injuries.
A dispatcher from Whitcom, which serves Asotin and Whitman counties as well as other jurisdictions, said three non-injury rollover accidents were reported by Saturday afternoon. They included one on Hillyard Drive in Clarkston, another on Highway 95 north of Moscow and a third on State Route 195 near Colfax.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received around four inches of snow over a two-day period.
Friday’s snow totals for the valley rivaled a record set in 1933, but came up three-tenths of an inch short.
Heavier snow amounts were reported at higher elevations.
The city of Lewiston reported road closures on following arteries:
Vineyard Drive, from Bailey Drive to Hillcrest Road.
29th Street, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive.
11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue.
10th Street, from Miller Grade to Seventh Avenue
Fifth Street Grade.
The city encouraged its residents to stay home if possible.
“If you do need to go out, plan for additional time, drive with caution and remember there’s nothing more important than keeping yourself and those sharing the road with you safe,” read the release posted Saturday on the city’s Facebook page.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office also cautioned drivers of poor road conditions, noting several non-injury vehicle slide-offs. Roads in bad condition include White Bird Hill, Luke’s Gulch Road, Mt Idaho Grade, Highway 12 from Upper Lochsa to Lolo Pass, Highway 14, Highway 95 from White Bird to Ferdinand, Highway 13 from milepost 1 to 13, Old Highway 7, Highway 162 and Johnston Cutoff and Lake Road.
Travis Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said another system is expected to make its way through the region today.
“It will be starting late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening and it will really pick up and you’ll probably see the heaviest snow on Monday morning,” Wilson said. “It really doesn’t stop until Tuesday morning, perhaps. It’s a fairly long duration event.”
The forecast for the LC-Valley is still fairly uncertain because afternoon temperatures on Monday could climb into the mid-30s, which would cause the snow to change to rain. But Wilson said another 4 inches could accumulate in the valley.
The Moscow area is expected to get around 7 inches with the new weather system, while Grangeville is forecast to get around 3 inches.
“This will really impact the Monday commute, especially in the morning,” Wilson said. “People should give themselves extra time to get where they are going.”
