OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to two accidents Monday caused by slick roads.
The first happened about 11:07 a.m. at milepost 45.9 on U.S. Highway 12. A black 1986 Chevy Blazer S10 driven by Lorraine Montgomery, 44, of Nezperce, slid across the roadway after negotiating a curve. Montgomery was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle received no damage, the sheriff’s office reported.
The second accident happened on Lakeview Road when Tye Barnett, 44, of Orofino, was driving his GMC pickup truck pulling a cargo trailer. The road was snow-covered and slick and caused the trailer to jackknife. The trailer came to rest over the embankment and the truck stayed on the road. There were no injuries.