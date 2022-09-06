Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — A familiar face will take the helm of Grangeville Elementary Middle School this year, Mountain View School District 244’s heaviest populated school.
Lee Slichter has been hired as the new GEMS principal, taking the place of Adam Uptmor, who resigned earlier this year to pursue a different career path.
Born in McCall to Jerry and Judy Spickelmire, Slichter is a fifth-generation Idahoan who was raised in Riggins, and also lived at Smith’s Ferry and Cascade. Her family moved to Boise when she was in ninth grade. Following graduation from Capital High School, she worked at Dairy Queen and then married Todd Slichter a year later.
“If he told the story, he would tell you he walked into school at Riggins when he was in seventh grade, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to marry her someday,’ ” Lee laughed.
He wasn’t wrong, and, together they have raised four birth children and two bonus children they claim as their own.
She eventually attended Western Governors University and obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“I definitely did not start out with the desire to be in education,” she said. “It was the ’80s and Jerry McGuire was saying, ‘Show me the money!’ ”
However, through years of leadership positions, volunteering, church, working and raising her family, she discovered a love of “work of the heart.”
“I had the opportunity to work in children’s theater, and, though that, I stopped thinking, ‘show me the money’ and started thinking, ‘show me the meaning,’” she stated.
She was 40-years-plus when she discovered a quote she had written and tucked in her Bible. It read, “The place God calls you is where your deep gladness meets the world’s deep hunger.” It spoke to her and that afternoon she began to figure out a path toward becoming a teacher.
Living in Grangeville at the time, she began to sub and also served as a special education paraprofessional at GEMS. She did her student teaching at GEMS with mentors Kristin Hauger and Cathryn Bailey.
In 2013, the Slichters moved to North Dakota where Todd was working in the Bakken Oil Fields. There, she taught and continued her schooling. Lee taught fifth grade, as well as working as an instructional coach and an interventionalist during her time in North Dakota.
“I had many wonderful opportunities to be mentored, as well as to continue learning through conferences and various programs,” she said. “But we had come to the conclusion it was time to come home.”
— Lori Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Solbrack named Papé Machinery general manager
A local man has been named general manager of Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf division.
The firm has promoted Jeff Solbrack, of Colfax, to general manager of its Walla Walla Region.
“Jeff has proven himself as an excellent leader and an effective problem solver with Papé Machinery members and our customers,” said Ryan Papé, president of Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf. “We are pleased he has accepted this new position within our organization and look forward to watching him achieve great success.”
Solbrack’s career with Papé Machinery began in 2013 following the acquisition of Arrow Machinery. He has served as the Walla Walla Region’s precision agriculture specialist prior to being promoted to general manager.
“I’m extremely grateful to accept this new role with Papé Machinery,” Solbrack said. “I look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish as we push to provide top-of-the-line John Deere equipment to our customers here in eastern Washington.”
Solbrack is a 2006 graduate of Washington State University, where he earned his degree in agricultural technology and management, with a minor in business administration.
He entered the agriculture industry in 2006, serving as an AMS specialist, parts salesman and combine specialist with Arrow Machinery prior to joining the Papé Machinery team.