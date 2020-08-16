The finishing touches are being put into place at the Lewiston School District’s new high school and nearby career technical center as the first day of school quickly approaches.
The buildings will house the district’s ninth through 12th graders at a time when schools around the nation are trying to figure out how education will look this year as they reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s kind of surreal. I mean it hasn’t really registered yet,” said Superintendent Bob Donaldson about the buildings as he stood in the high school last week. “COVID makes it a little strange, but with that being said, this is such a beautiful space with such high-quality instructional environments.”
Students at the high school will no longer have to deal with deteriorating buildings, small classrooms, overcrowded parking lots and safety issues.
Lewiston High School Principal Kevin Driskill said the energy was palpable Friday as people toured the buildings after ribbon-cutting events.
“It’s overwhelming and awe inspiring. Everyone is very excited,” Driskill said as he stood in the high school’s commons area. “It’s very interesting watching people’s reactions going through the tour. I didn’t hear a negative word. People came out of here pretty wide-eyed.”
When the doors open on Aug. 26, the district is expecting about 1,400 students to fill the 204,000-square-foot high school. The building has a 1,500-student capacity and was built with potential expansions in mind.
Sixteen classrooms can be added to the school, expanding the capacity to serve a couple hundred more students if the district’s enrollment grows.
The two-story high school is accented with the Bengals’ colors of purple, gold and gray. It includes 52 classrooms ranging in size from 850 square feet to 1,600 square feet for the chemistry labs. A typical classroom at the old high school averaged about 600 square feet, according to Driskill.
The building also includes computer labs, a career counseling center and teacher work rooms.
The main entrance is the central point of the high school. Secure vestibules lead into the towering commons area and food court, equipped with ceiling-high windows. An outdoor patio area provides additional seating and green spaces for students to enjoy.
The high school was designed with safety in mind. The new building has one secure entryway into the building, while the old building had 42 doors that could be accessed throughout the day, Driskill said. Administrators can lock down sections of the building with a push of a button on their phones.
A sky bridge spans the commons area, connecting the east and west wings of the building on the second floor. It will be flanked with murals that will be painted before the start of the school year.
The P1FCU Performing Arts Center sits off the main entrance to the school. It has an orchestra pit and can seat about 1,000 people. The dressing, band and choir rooms are located nearby. Each room is equipped with a speaker system that allows kids to hear what’s going on in the auditorium as they prepare for shows.
The gymnasium, located on the east side of the building, has a 2,000-person capacity. It’s situated next to a concessions stand and the weight and wrestling rooms. It can be accessed by a separate entrance for sporting events, which will allow the district to close off access to the rest of the high school.
The upper mezzanine of the gym includes practice courts and retractable bleachers.
Soon-to-be seniors Gabby Trigsted and Selah Chavez spent their Friday conducting tours of the high school.
Both girls are excited for the new opportunities the buildings present.
“It’s super exciting because everything is so modern,” Chavez said. “This (building) will last a long time.”
Trigsted said she’s looking forward to mentoring the freshmen in the district, who will for the first time be housed at Lewiston High School.
“I want to take them under our wing and show them that high school isn’t scary, but that it’s exciting,” Trigsted said.
The A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center sits just to the north of the west wing of the high school. The 39,000-square-foot building houses nine classrooms and five labs.
School Board President Brad Rice said the center will play an important role in education as students prepare for in-demand jobs through relevant career training.
The building is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment for programs like health occupations, engineering, automotives, machining and welding thanks to a $1.2 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant.
Both buildings were made possible after a $59.8 million bond measure was approved by 75 percent of voters in 2017. Several previous attempts to pass a bond failed.
The district, the city of Lewiston and Lewis-Clark State College purchased the 305-acre property in the Lewiston Orchards from the Nichols family in 2004. It now houses the new high school, the district’s technical center, LCSC’s under construction Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center and Community Park.
