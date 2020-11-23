Sky of many colors

Tree branches are reflected in a puddle tinted purple, yellow and blue by oil leaking from a nearby car in a parking lot at the corner of Main and Fifth streets last week in downtown Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Tree branches are reflected in a puddle tinted purple, yellow and blue by oil leaking from a nearby car in a parking lot at the corner of Main and Fifth streets last week in downtown Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you