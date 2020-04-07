Skipping stones

Ethan Coursey (left), 12, and Judy Parry do their best to avoid a curious Canada goose as they practice skipping stones into the Snake River on Monday afternoon in Clarkston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Ethan Coursey (left), 12, and Judy Parry do their best to avoid a curious Canada goose as they practice skipping stones into the Snake River on Monday afternoon in Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you