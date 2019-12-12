Skinner leaves Twin County United Way

Samantha Skinner is no longer the executive director of Twin County United Way, but that won’t stop her from helping the nonprofit in the future.
Skinner, who is now employed in the marketing and communications department at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said she’s already filled out her pledge form to contribute to the organization. She also plans to volunteer and will continue to be a strong advocate for the work United Way does.
“It was just time for a change,” Skinner said. “I was really excited to take on a new opportunity, but at the same time sad of where I was leaving.”
Skinner became the executive director of the Twin County United Way in April 2015. Her last day in the role was Dec. 4.
The executive committee of the board of directors will soon put together a job description and advertise for a new director. In the meantime, Robin Clark, the organization’s finance and resource coordinator, will oversee the office.
“We want to make a decision (on an executive director) as soon as possible, but we are also looking to have the right fit,” Clark said.
Clark spoke highly of Skinner, who she said “hit the ground running” when she first started in her role with the nonprofit.
“She was very passionate about the United Way, the work of the community and the L-C Valley,” Clark said. “She did some amazing things for the organization and the nonprofits in the valley.”
Skinner has offered to help the organization in any way needed while a search for a new leader unfolds.
She encourages others to donate to the United Way, which “fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person” in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
“It’s a great conduit to get your dollars where they are needed, because not all of us can make it to the soup kitchen,” Skinner said. “Not all of us know how to help someone when we see them on the streets and not all of us know how to help someone who is impacted by drugs, alcohol, or violence. But these nonprofits (that partner with the United Way) know how to help.”
Skinner said the support the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley provides is unrivaled.
“The level of generosity in this community and the level of commitment to helping some of our most vulnerable populations is unmatched,” Skinner said. “Our community is incredible.”
