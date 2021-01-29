Skeptical legislators taking aim at governor’s infrastructure plan

BOISE — Adoption records, a big increase in the legislative branch budget and efforts to save the Hindenburg highlighted a busy day at the Statehouse on Thursday.
Here are some details:
OH, THE HUMANITY! — Gov. Brad Little’s $360 million infrastructure investment plan appears to be running into significant procedural problems.
The “Building Idaho’s Future” proposal is the centerpiece of Little’s budget recommendation this session.
However, House Republicans in particular seem to have concerns about the transparency of the process.
“They seem to think the governor is committing monetary fraud,” said Senate Finance Chairman Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot. “That just isn’t the case. I’ve never seen more transparency.”
Among other components, Building Idaho’s Future includes $50 million for statewide water projects, $126 million for roads and bridges, $35 million for broadband systems and $20 million for remedial summer reading programs to help students who lost ground because of classroom disruptions related to the coronavirus.
Most of the funding would come from savings generated by holdbacks the governor ordered in the fiscal 2021 budget last spring, at the beginning of the pandemic. That includes about $140 million in personnel expenditures that were offset by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Little essentially wants to redirect those savings toward infrastructure projects, as a way to continue the state’s economic recovery.
Lawmakers are typically supportive of investments of this kind — particularly for roads and bridges — but the method being used to repurpose these dollars is causing some to balk.
Rather than include the plan in the fiscal 2022 budget as a specific line item, the governor is recommending a number of supplemental expenditures in the 2021 budget. A supplemental appropriation is basically an amendment to the current year’s budget, based on changing conditions or unanticipated expenses.
“It’s the only mechanism by which the governor can recommend a redirection of the 2021 appropriation,” said David Hahn, a budget analyst with the Division of Financial Management. “He’s recommending that we do these initiatives with the existing (fiscal ‘21) budget. The cash is there.”
Executive branch officials have been meeting with House committees this week to discuss details of the Building Idaho’s Future plan. Hahn and Keith Reynolds, director of the Department of Administration, spoke with the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday.
The meeting didn’t go well.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, noted that the original fiscal ‘21 general fund budget grew by 3.9 percent — the smallest increase since 2014. Similarly, the governor is recommending a 3.77 percent increase in fiscal ‘22.
It’s unclear, however, what effect this year’s supplemental requests would have on the 2021 budget, and it’s hard for the average person to track down that information.
“Supplementals are almost like free money,” Furniss said. “You don’t have to be as transparent with them.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, wondered if the projects included in the Building Idaho supplemental requests would undergo the same level of vetting as they would if they were part of the 2022 budget.
“Is there a less-thorough vetting process, that’s my concern,” she said.
Bair said the joint budget committee vets supplemental budget requests just as thoroughly as it would any annual budget recommendation.
“Legislators who aren’t on (the budget committee) aren’t familiar with the supplemental process,” he said. “They don’t understand it, so they don’t trust it.”
Another major concern for lawmakers is the magnitude of this year’s supplemental requests. They total $323 million in general fund support; not all of those are for Building Idaho’s Future, but collectively they’re substantially higher than the five-year average of $20.6 million.
Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director, rushed to the committee room to try to address some lawmaker concerns, but it may have been too late.
“They needed him to save the Hindenburg, but it wasn’t happening,” said State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Most opposition to the infrastructure plan seems to be over the supplemental process, rather than about any specific expenditures. Consequently, even if they balk at the governor’s 2021 request, lawmakers could still choose to fund the proposal in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.
ADOPTION RECORDS — After a lengthy discussion of the Building Idaho’s Future plan, House State Affairs quickly introduced legislation easing restrictions on the disclosure of adoption records.
Sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the bill would give adoptees access to their birth records once they reach the age of 18.
Young noted that Idaho historically has “protected the idea of a ‘closed’ adoption,” meaning the records aren’t open to inspection except in specific, limited circumstances.
That approach “isn’t completely thrown out” under this legislation, she said, but it does provide “a place to acknowledge the value and blessing that adoption can be.”
The measures provides access to an adoptee’s original birth certificate, as well as “all medical and demographic information contained in the sealed file, and the report of adoption.”
LEMONADE STANDS GOOD TO GO — Young entrepreneurs could benefit from legislation that earned a favorable recommendation from the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Called the “Lemonade Stand Freedom” bill, HB 21 prohibits local governments from requiring licenses, permits or fees for businesses that are exclusively owned and operated by individuals under the age of 18.
It also exempts the businesses from state sales tax, unless they have gross receipts in excess of $10,000.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, the bill sponsor, said the intent is to remove roadblocks that could discourage Idaho youth from starting a business.
“They get the experience of monitoring cash flow, buying things and trying to sell them for a profit,” he said. “This bill ensures that kids have that experience to the fullest extent.”
He originally introduced the bill as a preemptive measure, hoping to get ahead of any problem. However, he has since heard of several instances where state or local officials did try to require licenses. That includes a pumpkin stand in Lewiston.
“I think it’s exciting kids want to do this,” said Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello. “They learn something in the process, early enough in life that it can affect them later on. They can make some money and feel proud of it. Reducing that barrier, I think, is fantastic.”
The bill now goes to the full House for further action.
SPEAKING OF MONEY — A bill providing a 26 percent, $1.756 million annual increase in funding for the legislative branch earned a favorable recommendation from the Senate Finance Committee.
The increase was requested by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Finance Chairman Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, noted that the last time the Legislature increased its own budget was in 2008. Prior to that it was 2001.
The fiscal note on the bill indicates that the legislative branch currently receives $6.755 million per year in state general fund support. That would increase to $8.511 million, split 63-37 percent between the House and Senate, respectively.
The money can be used for all “necessary expenditures of the Legislature,” which include salaries and wages for lawmakers and legislative staff, consultants, travel expenses and benefits such as life and health insurance.
The bill includes an emergency clause, meaning the additional funds would be available in the current fiscal year, if it’s approved.
Spence is the Tribune's political reporter. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.