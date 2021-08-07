John W. “Lucky” Brandt has never been shy about expressing his skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine or the media hype around the pandemic.
But Brandt, 70, of Kooskia, has had a radical change of heart after seven of 11 of his family members — some of whom had already been vaccinated — were diagnosed with the virus, including three of them who have been hospitalized.
“I’ve read stuff about the vaccine giving people problems, but not in the mainstream media, which makes me suspicious,” Brandt said Friday. “You don’t hear about that in the news, so I’m thinking: ‘They’re hiding stuff from me. What are they hiding from me?’ So I was more suspicious of that than the known fact of the disease.”
After the virus swept through a recent family gathering, however, Brandt said: “I think this is a new ballgame.”
Brandt, a frequent writer of letters to the editor to the Lewiston Tribune and Idaho County weekly newspapers, penned a letter that was published in the Tribune on Wednesday:
“A recent cartoon shows two lab rats. One asks the other: ‘Have you had a COVID shot yet?’ The other replies: ‘No, they’re still testing it on the humans.’ Good point?”
This week, Brandt sent a letter to the Tribune with a starkly different tone.
“Previously I was more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I was worried about the disease,” Brandt wrote. “Most people I knew who had Covid got over it quickly and were not very sick unless they were unhealthy to start with. I believe this delta variant is a much more potent and dangerous virus which spreads more easily and is dangerous for even the very healthy.”
In a telephone interview Friday with the Tribune, Brandt said 11 of his family members gathered two weeks ago after having put off a regular family get-together that usually happens around Christmastime.
“Nancy (his wife) and I, we try to get together with our three kids and grandkids once a year,” Brandt said. “We see them regularly, but it’s hard to get them all together, so we usually do that at Christmas. Last year because of the virus, everybody was hesitant, so we didn’t get together.”
By July, the incidence of COVID-19 cases locally seemed to have calmed down and the Brandt clan decided it was a good time to have their family confab. People were playing cards, sharing snacks and having a good time for the day.
About three days later, however, Brandt said he got a call from his youngest son, who lives in Lewiston and who has been vaccinated. The son was not feeling well, so he went in for a COVID-19 test and discovered he was positive.
“About 15 minutes later, my other son ... called and said he and his daughter and her husband and our baby granddaughter all tested positive for COVID,” Brandt said.
“So we thought, ‘Oh, man.’ Then Nancy hadn’t been feeling good for a couple of days, so we went up to Grangeville and got the test and she tested positive,” Brandt said.
He also was tested but the result was negative. Because there are possibilities of false negatives, Brandt was tested again with the swab “where they scrape the back of your brain.” That test confirmed he did not have COVID-19.
At this point, Nancy Brandt has been hospitalized in Grangeville. The second son in Lewiston currently is in intensive care at Tri-State Memorial Hospital and a granddaughter who tested positive also was hospitalized for two days.
Brandt said — gratefully — the baby granddaughter did not get the virus.
“That made me a believer,” said Brandt, who got his first vaccine shot Friday. “This is a new bug — more powerful than the other one. It’s highly contagious, apparently, and much rougher, it appears. Before, I was not anxious to get the shot. I heard bad stuff about it and anybody I knew who had COVID, they were not well for a week but nothing serious. So I was not particularly afraid of that. But now I have this other experience with this bug and I’m suspecting that it’s much tougher than the first one.”
Tara Macke, a nurse with Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said both the health department and the Idaho state epidemiologist believe the surge in new COVID-19 cases likely can be attributed to the delta variant. That, however, has not yet been scientifically proven in this region, Macke said.
Brandt said it is bewildering that, considering their close proximity during the family get-together last month, some of them got the virus and others did not. Because he’s been outspoken in the past against the vaccine, he is hopeful that by sharing his experience, it might cause others who have been hesitant to reconsider their choices about getting the shot.
“I’m the oldest one of this bunch and I’ve tested negative,” Brandt said. “Maybe I had COVID some place along the line and didn’t know it. ... It’s just unpredictable. I must have had it without knowing it and have some immunity.”
