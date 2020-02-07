Skeletal remains those of Boise fisherman who went missing

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County officials confirmed Thursday that the human remains found along the Salmon River in January are those of a 54-year-old Boise man who has been missing since June 2017.
Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said the remains of John Randall French were identified through a forensic dental analysis by Richard Fixott in Redmond, Ore., on Wednesday. The remains will be released to French’s family in the following week, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
French was reported missing by his family during a fishing trip to Riggins. Following an investigation, deputies believed French crashed into the Salmon River along U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 201.3 shortly after 5 a.m. June 30.
Divers were sent to the area, but were unable to locate any trace of French or of his vehicle, a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, which still has not been found.
Human hand bones were discovered along the bank of the river near Pealy Loop Road at milepost 220.5 by a woman on Jan. 5. Those remains were sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas for anthropological and DNA analysis.
Deputies searched the area again on Jan. 27 and 28 and recovered more skeletal remains that extended about 100 yards downriver from the initial discovery. Those remains included the skull and jawbones, which were sent to Fixott.
