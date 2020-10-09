Skating into the sunset

The sunset brightens up the clouds as a three skateboarders ride along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Thursday evening in Lewiston. Tonight’s sunset in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will come at 6:11 p.m.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

