Skating in the sunshine

Geoff Bordeaux, 23, of Lewiston, catches some air off of a quarter-pipe at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston on a brisk and sunny Wednesday afternoon. The conditions might not be as conducive to skateboarding the rest of the week, with snow expected to start falling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

