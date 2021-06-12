Skateboarding by the Snake

A skateboarder cruises past a trio of grain silos along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a sunny Friday afternoon in Lewiston. The forecast today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 77, with a 60 percent chance of rain, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A skateboarder cruises past a trio of grain silos along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a sunny Friday afternoon in Lewiston. The forecast today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 77 with a 60 percent chance of rain, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.