MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit River reached flood stage in Concrete about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of 7 a.m. had reached 31.6 feet — nearing its forecast crest.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Skagit County at 5 a.m. A flood warning means flooding is occurring, as seen in Concrete and surrounding areas, or is imminent, as expected for Mount Vernon and other downstream areas.
The river is forecast to recede in Concrete nearly as quickly as it rose, to under its flood stage of 28 feet Friday evening.
Downstream in Mount Vernon, the river was about 26.5 feet as of 7 a.m., was forecast to reach flood stage mid-morning, and to crest at 31.75 feet — just shy of the major flooding threshold of 32 feet — about 11 a.m. today.
During the flooding, roads, farmland and residential areas including Hamilton are likely to be inundated.
Skagit County reported that as of Thursday evening some low-lying roads including a portion of the South Skagit Highway had already taken on water. Drivers are urged to heed warning signs and take alternate routes.
“Water over roadways can pose a serious danger to a driver. Do not drive through water,” a county news release states.