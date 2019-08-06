Two cardiologists are no longer employed by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as the Lewiston hospital reconfigures how it provides cardiac care.
Dr. Mirek Sochanski and Dr. Hannah Zonarzewska, who are husband and wife, ceased to work at St. Joe’s on July 12, according to a memorandum sent to hospital employees and the board of trustees. No reason was given for their departures.
St. Joe’s arranged for four cardiologists to provide coverage immediately and is recruiting four cardiologists who would be based in Lewiston, in cooperation with Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, which began offering coverage for St. Joe’s in December.
All the services St. Joe’s offered before Sochanski and Zonarzewska’s departures will continue, including those for patients with pacemakers, said St. Joe’s spokeswoman Christina Metcalf.
The goal is to expand Lewiston services in the future, but that will be determined partly by the skills of the physicians selected for St. Joe’s, said Kootenai Health spokeswoman Kim Anderson.
Where patients will be referred for procedures not offered at St. Joe’s, such as open heart surgery, will be decided by patients in collaboration with their cardiologists based on what is best for their care, Anderson said.
Kootenai Health has offered open heart surgery since 2003.
“This collaboration will help accomplish our goal to ensure outstanding cardiology care is available to our community and region so patients can receive the care they need close to home,” according to the memo.
Kootenai Health is owned by the residents of Kootenai County through a public district. St. Joe’s became a private, for-profit hospital in May 2017, when it was acquired from nonprofit, Roman Catholic Ascension Health by RCCH HealthCare Partners, which has since merged with LifePoint Health.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.