Let me see if I’m correctly guessing your 2021 summer weather thoughts.
Following the 101 official temperature eight days ago, the earliest Lewiston-Clarkston triple-digit day since 1983, you’ve been thinking: This will be a summer with more than usual triple-digit days. Am I right?
If so, you are indeed correct.
Jeremy Wolf, meteorologist at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau for 15 years (and summers), backs up that likelihood. “The outlook is indeed favorable for a warmer and drier summer than normal,” Wolf said Wednesday.
So, you ask, will that mean more than the eight triple-digit days in 2020 and more than the five in 2019? Maybe more like the dozen in 2018? Or even the 13 in 2015?
The answer: Yes. But it shouldn’t be more than the 20 in 2015, when it started with a 100-degree reading on June 8 (six days later than last week’s 101), then some 103, 107, 111, 100, 100 temperatures through the rest of the month. Before July 1, the valley already had six triple-digit days, and the new month started with four more consecutive days of 100 to 105. You’d maybe forgotten that?
Wolf’s guesstimate: We’ll have between 10 and 15 triple digits in summer 2021. To put an official column guess on that, let’s pick a number. My suggestion: 14. If it’s less than that, dandy. If it’s more than 14, ouch.
For perspective, the average in the last 19 years is 10.1 triple-digit days. If you go back to 1981, 40 years, it’s nine.
Yes, it’s the annual summer sport of triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. It’s a standing joke in Moscow-Pullman and Grangeville, our heat streaks in the valley (while they, in turn, have problems growing a tomato crop of worth, and then in turn we in the valley giggle at the snow levels in winters outside the valley floors).
Some warmth and lack of 2021 rain is not a joking matter for our Inland Northwest farmers, however. As Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg has reported in depth, our farmers are stressed at the lack of precipitation for wheat and other crops in 2021.
Wolf professionally agrees: “It’s been very dry, as you know.” Through Tuesday, Lewiston-Clarkston’s precipitation since Feb. 1 has been 2.36 inches, a record low since the start of recording in 1882. “It’s significant,” Wolf added.
Normal precipitation since Feb. 1 is 5.88 inches. Farmers will be hoping for the “million dollar rain” during this summer. Literally, that “million dollar” moniker is accurate. Don’t overlook that agriculture is No. 1 in this economy.
If you’re interested in some weather and triple-digit trivia, consider this:
Our 101 record June 2 was unusual for early June. It took until July 27 for an initial triple-digit day in 2020, the latest since 2015 and the third-latest in 20 years. It was well into July in both 2019 and 2018 for triple digits, and it was July 5 in 2017. In the 20-year span from 2002, 10 days of 100-or-more temperatures have arrived in June, usually late in the month.
In 2020, the hottest of the eight triple-digit days was 108 on Aug. 16, breaking the record of 106 in 1967. Two summers ago, the hottest day was 104 on Aug. 7, and three summers ago the hottest was 111 on Aug. 9, surpassing the record of 109 in 1935.
How often is 105 or more reached? On average, over the two-decade span, it is 1.5 times per year.
And how often is a hot 110 reached? It’s only happened three times in 20 years. That means once every seven years. Or so.
What is the record hot Lewiston day? Officially, it was the 117 on July 27, 1938, but that was when the government weather bureau station was in today’s Lewiston City Hall, then the Lewiston Post Office.
So, since the weather bureau was moved to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in higher elevation Lewiston Orchards in 1947, what is the highest reading? It was the 115 on Aug. 4, 1961. This, I remember, driving my Chevrolet Corvair from Clarkston to Asotin to do the reporter’s afternoon visit to the courthouse. The official temp may have been 115, but I recall it felt like 120, and it was somewhat suffocating, even with the windows rolled down.
Skip past summer and what is Wolf’s fall forecast? The current outlook: warmer than average. For winter 2021-22, it’s too early to speculate. Sorry, skiers and snowmobilers.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.