Sizzling end to July

A readerboard on Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards notes the time and temperature Friday afternoon as Lewiston Police Department officers do traffic control following a wreck. The official temperature hit a high of 105 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Friday. It was the fourth time in five days that the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has seen triple-digit temperatures. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 99 in the valley.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

