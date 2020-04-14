Nez Perce County added one new death to its COVID-19 toll Monday and one additional confirmed case of the disease.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six total deaths, all in the 50-and-older age group and all in Nez Perce County. There are now 20 confirmed cases of the disease in the county, as well as three suspected cases and the six deaths.
Tara Macke of the health department said the new confirmed case and the additional death were not related. Other case-specific information is confidential, she said, and will not be released to protect the privacy of the patients. The only information the health department will release is intended to help protect the public, she added.
There were no new cases Monday in Idaho or Latah counties, which have a total of three cases each, and there are no cases in Clearwater and Lewis counties, according to the health department.
Statewide, there were six COVID-19 deaths — the most for Idaho so far in one day. A total of 33 people have died of the illness, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health website.
Asotin County Public Health announced its seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. The person is being hospitalized, said Sundie Hoffman, environmental health specialist with the department, but no other information was available.
Of the seven cases in Asotin County, only two have required hospitalization, Hoffman said. The others have been isolating at home. The fifth and sixth confirmed cases both had contact with another confirmed case, she said. The others had no known contact with previously confirmed cases, although that has not yet been determined about the seventh case.
“So people need to stay home,” Hoffman added.
There have been no new cases and no deaths because of COVID-19 in Whitman County, according to a news release Monday. The county previously reported a total of 12 positive test results and no deaths.
These coronavirus-related announcements were also made Monday:
People are advised to wear homemade masks in public where social distancing is impractical, the Whitman County Health Department said. The department regularly updates its Facebook page with information regarding personal protection and the status of county health operations.
The Washington Department of Corrections announced Monday a plan for the limited transfer of about 1,000 incarcerated inmates back to their counties of conviction. The goal in releasing inmates from state correctional institutions is to provide more physical distancing within the state facilities. On Friday, the Washington State Supreme Court instructed the corrections department to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of incarcerated individuals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and submit a report to the court on what steps will be taken. Inmates in minimum custody settings who meet established criteria will be granted emergency furloughs, the department said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall today to provide information and answer questions about the coronavirus in Idaho. The hourlong event begins at 10:45 a.m. PDT today, and participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637 or register in advance online at vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. Little will have a news conference at 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday regarding his stay-at-home order, which is set to lapse that day.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation announced plans Monday to temporarily halt production at its St. Maries industrial plywood plant as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on plywood markets. Beginning Monday, the St. Maries plant will halt production for two weeks and curtailments may be extended depending on market conditions. All other businesses, including lumber mills in Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota and Arkansas, will continue to operate but are being closely monitored for market conditions.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.