Six deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the region Friday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported four deaths — two in Nez Perce County and two in Latah County. This brings the total deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nez Perce and Latah counties to 98 and 36, respectively. The recent deaths included three men and one woman. Two of the deceased were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, and the fourth one was in their 70s.
Two deaths were also reported in Whitman County, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in that county since the start of the pandemic to 79. No details on the deceased were provided.
The largest regional increase in positive COVID-19 cases was seen in Idaho County, with an increase of 18 cases since numbers were last gathered Thursday. Nez Perce County saw an increase of 14 cases, Latah County saw an increase of 12, Lewis County saw an increase of six, and Clearwater County did not see any new cases.
Regionally in Washington, Asotin and Whitman counties each saw six new cases, and Garfield County saw one new case.