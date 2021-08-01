Eleven high school girls will compete in Washington state’s Distinguished Young Women program beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday via YouTube livestream.
Admission to the program is $20 and will help fund the scholarships. Tickets are available by email at washington@distinguishedyw.org.
Participating this year are:
Emma Bryson of Colfax.
Jessica Cochran of Chewelah.
Denni Fealy of Garfield-Palouse.
Macy Hardin of Clarkston.
Ava Hasenoehrl of Clarkston.
Dakota Killian of Lind-Ritzville.
Maggie Meyer of Colton-Uniontown.
Esther Roeber of Moses Lake.
Adyson Shafer of Almira-Coulee-Hartline.
Katie Wheatley of Pullman.
Abby Whitemarsh of Ellensburg.