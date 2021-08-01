Eleven high school girls will compete in Washington state’s Distinguished Young Women program beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday via YouTube livestream.

Admission to the program is $20 and will help fund the scholarships. Tickets are available by email at washington@distinguishedyw.org.

Participating this year are:

Emma Bryson of Colfax.

Jessica Cochran of Chewelah.

Denni Fealy of Garfield-Palouse.

Macy Hardin of Clarkston.

Ava Hasenoehrl of Clarkston.

Dakota Killian of Lind-Ritzville.

Maggie Meyer of Colton-Uniontown.

Esther Roeber of Moses Lake.

Adyson Shafer of Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

Katie Wheatley of Pullman.

Abby Whitemarsh of Ellensburg.

Tags