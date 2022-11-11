Six people from north central Idaho were among the 21 people from the Gem State who earned the Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award from Sen. Mike Crapo.
Crapo, who created the award in 2002, announced Wednesday the people who earned the honor this year. Some of the winners are veterans and other are volunteers.
Here are the six people from the region who were honored:
Virginia “Jinny” Cash, of Grangeville, is a U.S. Army veteran who was recognized by Crapo. She enlisted in the Army in 1975 and spent three years on active duty before serving in the Idaho and Texas Army National Guards, Army Reserve, Individual Ready Reserve and Retired Reserve. Cash retired from the Army Reserve in 2015 with the rank of major, having earned many honors that include the Bronze Star, three Army Commendation Medals and Army Achievement Medals. She helped establish the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and is active in veterans services and outreach throughout Idaho as a commissioner with the Idaho Veterans Affairs Commission and as the immediate past department commander for the Idaho American Legion.
Walter O. Lindsey, of White Bird, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988-90, earning the rank of lance corporal and serving as a member of the Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion. Lindsey earned the Good Conduct Medal, the Rifle Expert Qualification Badge and Pistol Marksman Qualification Badge. Lindsey and his wife, Danielle Lindsey, who is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, have dedicated a considerable amount of their time to helping their community.
Ivan R. Ulmer, of Lewiston, served in both the National Guard and Air Force. Ulmer, who was born in Grangeville, enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard in 1977 and the Air Force in 1986. He went on the earn degrees in nursing and social work, and worked as a registered nurse at the Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Delores Walk, of Lewiston, served as a United States Navy WAVES during World War II. She was born in 1924, and on her 20th birthday, was sworn into the Navy on the first day she was eligible. Walk was stationed in Washington, D.C., and then with the Naval Air Transport Service at Moffett Field, Calif., as a flight orderly aboard the Constitution and a Mars seaplane. She earned the rank of yeoman first class, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory and American Theater Campaign Ribbons. In July 1948, Delores was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She was discharged from the Navy when she was pregnant with the first of her three children.
Jack “Scott” Paulsen, of Grangeville, served in the U.S. Army and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, and is a frequent volunteer for the Crea-D’Vaven VFW at Grangeville. Paulsen often drives veterans to their hospital appointments and helps out with other duties that others couldn’t perform because of sickness during a recent variant of COVID-19. Paulsen has also been involved in Applied Suicide Intervention Systems Training and the Camas Prairie Honor Guard.
Molly Severe, of Cottonwood, has volunteered to serve veterans and her community for more than 20 years. She helped with the formation and operations of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center since its inception in 2016, and she has worked as a kitchen manager and cook. She also volunteers with the Christmas Gift Table at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.